Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CMP shares. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. 36,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.14. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

