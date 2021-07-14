Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

