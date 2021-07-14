Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.