Zacks: Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.64. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.27. 4,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,248. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.56.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

