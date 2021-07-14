Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,836. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

