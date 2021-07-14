Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $4.50. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $7.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $19.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

UNH traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

