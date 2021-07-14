Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

