Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $147.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.31 million and the lowest is $132.59 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $137.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,188. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.