Zacks: Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $101.69. 21,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,605. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 24,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,420,835.00. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

