Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.06. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,334. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

