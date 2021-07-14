Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report $60.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 billion and the highest is $61.44 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $193.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.26 billion to $194.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $210.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $407.06. 1,510,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

