Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Cimpress reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CMPR opened at $112.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.83. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

