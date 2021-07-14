Zacks: Analysts Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $426.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the highest is $429.30 million. CDK Global reported sales of $449.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.06. 518,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

