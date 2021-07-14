Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.40. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcBest.

ARCB traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,639. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,300.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

