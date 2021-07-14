Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

ADI stock opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

