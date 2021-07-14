Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.09. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

