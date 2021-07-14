Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Trupanion reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

TRUP opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $148,515.00. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $851,935 in the last three months.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

