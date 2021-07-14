Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Savara reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms recently commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Savara stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 628,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a current ratio of 27.03. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,403 shares of company stock valued at $74,073. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

