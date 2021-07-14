Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) will report sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Palomar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. Palomar posted sales of $42.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palomar will report full year sales of $235.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $248.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $282.90 million to $358.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palomar.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $421,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,245 over the last three months.

Shares of PLMR opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

