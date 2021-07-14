Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.73. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

CASH traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 208,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

