Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

GERN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,354. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $402.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

