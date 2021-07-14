Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Commvault Systems also reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,845. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,222 shares of company stock worth $5,973,245.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

