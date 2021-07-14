Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $141.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

