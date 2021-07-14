Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,471 shares of company stock worth $10,041,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

