Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.55

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.55 and last traded at $121.47, with a volume of 10547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,596 shares of company stock worth $4,655,821. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

