Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $1,105,528.58 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.78. 13,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,364. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

