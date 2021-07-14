Xuez (XUEZ) One Day Volume Hits $34,602.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $78,346.07 and $34,602.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xuez has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,093,516 coins and its circulating supply is 4,127,082 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

