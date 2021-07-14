Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.24

Shares of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 1176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

