Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $18.61

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $18.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1,706 shares changing hands.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

