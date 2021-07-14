Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3,364.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Xencor by 16.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 398.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

