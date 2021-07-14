Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $56.14

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $94.15 million and $9.55 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $56.14 or 0.00170768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00855880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

