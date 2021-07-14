Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $189.15

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $189.15 or 0.00582007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $363,352.09 and $670.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00116299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00153844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,495.47 or 0.99988653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.45 or 0.00936791 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

