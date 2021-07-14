Woodline Partners LP Sells 1,131 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,543 over the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

