Woodline Partners LP Invests $3.86 Million in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.63.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

