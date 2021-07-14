Woodline Partners LP Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,402 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.