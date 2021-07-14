Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 150,082 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $44,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $17,998,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $10,074,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $8,380,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $8,267,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.