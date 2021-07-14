Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 265,257 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $55,976,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $21,064,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAYW stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

