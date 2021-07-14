Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 370,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

