Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRWSY. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

MRWSY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 3,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,079. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

