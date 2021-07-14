Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of WTFC opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

