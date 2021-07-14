William A. Hagstrom Sells 5,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00.
NYSE CDNA traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,889. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.
CareDx Company Profile
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.