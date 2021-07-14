William A. Hagstrom Sells 5,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00.

NYSE CDNA traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,889. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.