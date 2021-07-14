Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.56.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$56.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6440588 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

