Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.27. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$17.04, with a volume of 184,007 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

