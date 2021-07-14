Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE WES traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

