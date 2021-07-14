Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 346.4% in June

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 346.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 106,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

