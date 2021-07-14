Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.
Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.76. 710,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.39. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.
In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
