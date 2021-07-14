Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.76. 710,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.39. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

