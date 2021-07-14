WePower Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $370,793.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00808093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005416 BTC.

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

