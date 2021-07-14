Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Down 91.4% in June

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WCUI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Wellness Center USA has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

