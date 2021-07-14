Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,011 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,011 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

