Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $18,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.