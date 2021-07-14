Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $18,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Read More: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.