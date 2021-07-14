Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,381,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $14,063,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

